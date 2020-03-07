The resurgence of a Fuji legend, Abass Akande aka Oberese on social media is about to get more appreciated as the Fuji star is spotted in a studio with Zanku master, Zlatan Ibile.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter on Saturday, March 7, 2020, Zlatan is seen in the studio singing while Oberese amused by Zlatan’s song kept nodding his head.

Recently, Obesere became one of the top trending topics of discussion on Twitter as snippets of his ‘Egungun be careful’ album video went viral.

Apart from snippets of his videos, which Nigerians find very funny, Obesere memes have become regular feature on Twitter NG.

Catching on the virality of ‘Egungun be careful’ , Nigerian singer, Teni Entertainer sings the RNB version of the Fuji song.

In a video she posted on her Twitter page on Saturday, Teni gave her followers was she said is the RnB version of Obesere's Egungun becareful.

With the spotlight Obesere is enjoying at the moment, it is expected that the Fuji star will ride the wave and give fans and music enthusiasts more memes and music to talk about very soon.