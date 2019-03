Yemi Alade shares the visuals to her collaboration with Slimcase and Brainee.

Released barely a week ago, Yemi Alade has released the accompanying video to the Yung Wills produced record which features street-hop titan and Rebel Movement's rising star Brainee.

Yaji is the Effyzzie Music diva's second visual outing in 2019, after the release of Oga earlier in the year.

The dance packed clip is directed by Cardoso Imagery.