Yemi Alade begins the year with the release of the visuals to her latest single, 'Oga.'

The singer who enjoyed a successful 2018 with sold out tours and the release of a number of hit singles has kicked off the new year on a fire note with the video to one of her new songs.

'Oga' visuals portrays Yemi Alade in different characters. From the Chinese queen to the street woman, Emir and the female don creating a cinematic experience that best brings to life her position as the boss.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.