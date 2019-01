Ycee shares the visuals to his new single, My Side.

Days after the official announcement of his exit from former label Tinny Entertainment, and the unveiling of his independent platform, 'Ain't Nobody Badder Than' (ANBT), the 'Jagaban' rapper comes through with his first single for the new year.

'My Side' is a laid back record where Ycee urges his interest not to flee from having his back.

The video was directed by TG Omori.