Artist: Wizkid
Song Title: Ghetto Love
Genre: Afrobeats
Album: TBA
Date of release: September 13, 2019
Label: Starboy/RCA
Producer: Killertunes/Northboi
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: After teasing a number of singles and cover arts, Wizkid has finally released a new single - the first off his upcoming album, Made In Lagos. The album is rumoured to be scheduled for an October 2019 release.
The video sees Wizkid create impressions of his come-up as he enters an arena of fans screaming his name.
You can watch the video below;