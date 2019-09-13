Artist: Wizkid

Song Title: Ghetto Love

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 13, 2019

Label: Starboy/RCA

Producer: Killertunes/Northboi

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After teasing a number of singles and cover arts, Wizkid has finally released a new single - the first off his upcoming album, Made In Lagos. The album is rumoured to be scheduled for an October 2019 release.

The video sees Wizkid create impressions of his come-up as he enters an arena of fans screaming his name.

You can watch the video below;