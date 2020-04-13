In the early hours of April 13, 2020, American music mogul and businessman, Sean 'Diddy' Combs opened his Instagram Live feed to conversation from celebrities across the world. His feed featured his songs, Quincy, Justin, King Combs and his daughters, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie James.

As the chats were going on, the Combs gang entertained model, Winnie Harlow who played and danced to 'Love Nwantiti (Remix)' by Chocolate City act, CKay. Diddy's sons and one of his twin daughters could be seen dancing with Harlow.

During the IG Live chat, Diddy also entertained Tiwa Savage while his family then danced to Drake's 'Toose Slide.'