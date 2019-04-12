Artist: Sarkodie and Reggie Rockstone

Song Title: '11:11'

Date of Release: April 10, 2019

Album: A commemorative release. No album discussed yet.

Producer: TBA

Director: Prince Dovlo

Label: Kasa Records

Details/Takeaway: Released to mark Hiplife grandpa, Reggie Rockstone’s 55th birthday, it features another legend, Sarkodie and he duly showed why he is rated so highly. The song was a surprise for the UK-born Rockstone’s birthday.

This is also the second song to celebrate his birthday. The first one, titled ‘Happy Day’ was released yesterday. The song runs on an infectious trap beat, suitable for punchlines.

When quzzed by host, Mercury Quaye a while back on working with Sarkodie, Rockstone told Hitz FM that, “Sarkodie is such an amazing talent, he’s a beast. I won’t do a song with him today or tomorrow for him to flop me and even take my crown, I won’t.

“Even if I will agree to jump on a song with him, I have to gym my lyrics. The last time he asked that we do a song together, I told him, then I have to do the chorus because his fans will start comparisons and then the trolling will follow. I’m not ready to do any song with him.”

Now, we know why.

Rating: Respectable

