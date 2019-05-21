Date: May 21, 2019

Song Title: Dumebi

Artist: Rema

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Zeddicus

Album: Rema EP

Label: Jonzing/Mavin

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Nigeria's new kid on the block is finally here with visuals to track 3 off his debut EP, Rema EP that is slowly, but surely veering towards becoming a hit.

This video is colorful and features the beauty of nature and Generation Z aesthetics. It also tells the story of Rema on a tour with friends, including a girl he likes. But sadly, the girl’s boyfriend is also a part of the cruise.

Even worse, he tries, but his shot kept going off target.

