Date: May 21, 2019
Song Title: Dumebi
Artist: Rema
Genre: Afrobeats
Producer: Zeddicus
Album: Rema EP
Label: Jonzing/Mavin
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Nigeria's new kid on the block is finally here with visuals to track 3 off his debut EP, Rema EP that is slowly, but surely veering towards becoming a hit.
This video is colorful and features the beauty of nature and Generation Z aesthetics. It also tells the story of Rema on a tour with friends, including a girl he likes. But sadly, the girl’s boyfriend is also a part of the cruise.
Even worse, he tries, but his shot kept going off target.
You can watch the video below;