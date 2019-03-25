Nigerian rapper, Phyno has released the colorful visuals to his single, 'Agu.' The visuals seem to celebrate his success as is shows cross-section of happy moments from property to the delirium of fans during a stage performance.

In Igbo, 'Agu' means lion. Asides also showing Phyno with some eminent individuals and legends, it showcases Phyno as a man who has come a long way as a genuine force to be reckoned with.

Indeed, while the song itself is good enough, the video is destined to drive it further.