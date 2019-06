Date: June 7, 2019

Song Title: Opotoyi (Marlians)

Artist: Naira Marley

Genre: Afrobeats, shepeteri

Producer: Rexxie

Album: TBA

Label: Moves Records

Details/Takeaway: At this point, it’s almost unreal how Naira Marley is about to have another banger. Like it or not, for better or worse, this lewd celebration of female body parts dedicated to the ‘Marlians’ looks like a hit.

You can watch the video below;