Tiwa Savage features Amaarae in new video for, 'Tales By Moonlight'

“Tales By Moonlight” sees Tiwa team up with Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae. Highlighted as Beats 1 Breakout Star of 2020, Amaaarae adds her breathy soprano vocals over this soulful afro sound.

Directed by long-time collaborator Meji Alabi, the visual sees both Tiwa and Amaarae situated in a sultry and sexy hyperreal bar where nothing seems to quite as it appears. Additional scenes include the women situated at a late night at a deserted neon gas station surrounded by men in a trance, mesmerised.

Pulse Nigeria

Released just in time for the holidays, "Tales By Moonlight” references a children’s television program with the same title. The show was set in a village and featured an adult who would read old folk stories and fairytales to a group of young children. “On this song I remember (that) program I watched as a child and I’m basically saying that I want to experience the fairytales with the happy endings that were in those stories - this is the kind of love that I want to feel.” Tiwa comments.

“Water & Garri” was released on August 20 and has earned more than 65M worldwide streams so far. The project debuted at #1 on Apple Music R&B album charts in Nigeria while receiving unprecedented worldwide critical acclaim. The project has seen Tiwa receive several award nominations including Best African Act at the 2021 UK MOBO Awards.