RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tiwa Savage features Amaarae in new video for, 'Tales By Moonlight'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Released just in time for the holidays, "Tales By Moonlight” references a children’s television program with the same title.

Released just in time for the holidays, Tales By Moonlight references a children’s television program with the same title. (UMG)
Released just in time for the holidays, "Tales By Moonlight” references a children’s television program with the same title. (UMG)

Global music star TIWA SAVAGE, has released the striking visuals for “Tales By Moonlight” feat. AMAARAE. The song is produced by Nigerian producer Cracker Mallo and is taken from her critically acclaimed fifth studio project WATER & GARRI released through Motown Records. Watch the video HERE. Download/stream “Water & Garri” HERE.

Recommended articles

Tales By Moonlight” sees Tiwa team up with Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae. Highlighted as Beats 1 Breakout Star of 2020, Amaaarae adds her breathy soprano vocals over this soulful afro sound.

Directed by long-time collaborator Meji Alabi, the visual sees both Tiwa and Amaarae situated in a sultry and sexy hyperreal bar where nothing seems to quite as it appears. Additional scenes include the women situated at a late night at a deserted neon gas station surrounded by men in a trance, mesmerised.

Released just in time for the holidays, Tales By Moonlight references a children’s television program with the same title. (UMG)
Released just in time for the holidays, "Tales By Moonlight” references a children’s television program with the same title. (UMG) Pulse Nigeria

Released just in time for the holidays, "Tales By Moonlight” references a children’s television program with the same title. The show was set in a village and featured an adult who would read old folk stories and fairytales to a group of young children. “On this song I remember (that) program I watched as a child and I’m basically saying that I want to experience the fairytales with the happy endings that were in those stories - this is the kind of love that I want to feel.” Tiwa comments.

Water & Garri was released on August 20 and has earned more than 65M worldwide streams so far. The project debuted at #1 on Apple Music R&B album charts in Nigeria while receiving unprecedented worldwide critical acclaim. The project has seen Tiwa receive several award nominations including Best African Act at the 2021 UK MOBO Awards.

Stream the video below;

Tiwa Savage - Tales By Moonlight ft. Amaarae

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage features Amaarae in new video for, 'Tales By Moonlight'

Tiwa Savage features Amaarae in new video for, 'Tales By Moonlight'

How Teni and Shizzi went from family to sworn enemies [Pulse Exclusive]

How Teni and Shizzi went from family to sworn enemies [Pulse Exclusive]

'Juju Stories' director confirms plans to develop series

'Juju Stories' director confirms plans to develop series

There are different sides to Kogbagidi's reaction to Portable's accusation of Poco Lee [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

There are different sides to Kogbagidi's reaction to Portable's accusation of Poco Lee [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Director of popular series 'I Need to Know' Lloyd Weaver is dead!

Director of popular series 'I Need to Know' Lloyd Weaver is dead!

Attack on Poco Lee: Olamide, Slimcase, others beg Kogbagidi to forgive 'Zazoo Zeh' singer

Attack on Poco Lee: Olamide, Slimcase, others beg Kogbagidi to forgive 'Zazoo Zeh' singer

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres in Nigeria to rousing reviews

Marvel's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres in Nigeria to rousing reviews

Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'

Trino Motion Pictures unveil first-look at 'The One for Sarah'

Boomplay and Merlin extend licensing agreement to cover 47 countries across Africa

Boomplay and Merlin extend licensing agreement to cover 47 countries across Africa

Trending

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Wizkid and Burna Boy

Here are the top 10 Nigerian Rap albums of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Blaqbonez's 'Sex Over Love' is the best Nigerian Rap album of 2021. (Pulse Nigeria)

Wizkid expresses his excitement over success of hit song 'Essence'

Wizkid

Wizkid professes his undying love for his Nigerian fanbase at Lagos concert

Wizkid