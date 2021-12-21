Tiwa Savage features Amaarae in new video for, 'Tales By Moonlight'

Global music star TIWA SAVAGE, has released the striking visuals for “Tales By Moonlight” feat. AMAARAE. The song is produced by Nigerian producer Cracker Mallo and is taken from her critically acclaimed fifth studio project “WATER & GARRI” released through Motown Records. Watch the video HERE. Download/stream “Water & Garri” HERE.
Released just in time for the holidays, "Tales By Moonlight” references a children’s television program with the same title.
“Tales By Moonlight” sees Tiwa team up with Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae. Highlighted as Beats 1 Breakout Star of 2020, Amaaarae adds her breathy soprano vocals over this soulful afro sound.
Directed by long-time collaborator Meji Alabi, the visual sees both Tiwa and Amaarae situated in a sultry and sexy hyperreal bar where nothing seems to quite as it appears. Additional scenes include the women situated at a late night at a deserted neon gas station surrounded by men in a trance, mesmerised.
Released just in time for the holidays, "Tales By Moonlight” references a children’s television program with the same title. The show was set in a village and featured an adult who would read old folk stories and fairytales to a group of young children. “On this song I remember (that) program I watched as a child and I’m basically saying that I want to experience the fairytales with the happy endings that were in those stories - this is the kind of love that I want to feel.” Tiwa comments.
“Water & Garri” was released on August 20 and has earned more than 65M worldwide streams so far. The project debuted at #1 on Apple Music R&B album charts in Nigeria while receiving unprecedented worldwide critical acclaim. The project has seen Tiwa receive several award nominations including Best African Act at the 2021 UK MOBO Awards.
