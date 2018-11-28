Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Watch Timi Dakolo in star studded video for 'I Never Know Say'

Timi Dakolo - 'I Never Know Say' (Official Video)

Watch the lively and star studded visuals to Timi Dakolo's latest single, 'I Never Know Say.'

  • Published:

Timi Dakolo shares the captivating visuals to his latest single, 'I Never Know Say.'

Ahead of the release of his second studio album, Timi Dakolo teamed up with prolific producer, Cobhams Asuquo on the love rendition, “I Never Know Say” dedicated to his wife, Busola Dakolo.

The video is a movie-type set around a wedding scene with Timi and his wife. It gathers a number of top industry persoanalities and celebrity couples who bring fun, humour and excitement to the visuals.

'I Never Know Say' visuals directed by Frizzle & Bizzle features cameo appearances from a long list of celebrities including 2Baba, Omawumi, Olisa Adibua, Segun Arinze, Bovi, Ali Baba, Yibo Koko, Hilda Dokubo, Ik Osakioduwa, Tosin Martins, Dare Art Alade, Noble Igwe, Juliet Ibrahim, Sound Sultan, Nedu and more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Olamide announces release date for new YBNL albumbullet
2 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet
3 Davido, Tiwa Savage, 2Baba all emerge winners at AFRIMA 2018 [Full...bullet

Related Articles

See behind the scenes images of Timi Dakolo's upcoming video for 'I Never Know Say'
Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, Tope Alabi, others to headline “The Experience” concert in Lagos
Timi Dakolo 7 essential songs that defines singer's career
2Baba, Phyno, Bright Chimezie, Falz, give sizzling performance at Buckwyld 'n' Breathless 2018
Pulse List Celebrities who have featured their kids in music videos
Falz, Timi Dakolo, Kenny Blaq, Toyin Aimakhu attend Buckwyld n Breathless #Powerof1 concert [Photos]
Timi Dakolo Singer says money is very important in marriage
5 artists who need to drop a new project

Music

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have used a lot of 'stew' to get people talking
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage join Pharell Williams and David Guetta on ''Global Citizen'' EP
Ari Lennox on 'discovering' her Nigerian roots, love for Lagos men and upcoming album
''They would turn off my mic because the A-list artist doesn't like me'', says Mo'Cheddah
Pulse Opinion: So much noise about the 'Alte' movement
X
Advertisement