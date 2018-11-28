Watch Timi Dakolo in star studded video for 'I Never Know Say'

news

Timi Dakolo shares the captivating visuals to his latest single, 'I Never Know Say.'

Ahead of the release of his second studio album, Timi Dakolo teamed up with prolific producer, Cobhams Asuquo on the love rendition, “I Never Know Say” dedicated to his wife, Busola Dakolo.

The video is a movie-type set around a wedding scene with Timi and his wife. It gathers a number of top industry persoanalities and celebrity couples who bring fun, humour and excitement to the visuals.

'I Never Know Say' visuals directed by Frizzle & Bizzle features cameo appearances from a long list of celebrities including 2Baba, Omawumi, Olisa Adibua, Segun Arinze, Bovi, Ali Baba, Yibo Koko, Hilda Dokubo, Ik Osakioduwa, Tosin Martins, Dare Art Alade, Noble Igwe, Juliet Ibrahim, Sound Sultan, Nedu and more.