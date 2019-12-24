On December 23, 2019, the sixth edition of the annual 'Olamide Live In Concert' also known as #OLICE6 was held at Eko Atlantic Energy City, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Asides Olamide, his former protege, Lil Kesh thrilled fans at the event. While he was performing his smash hit, 'Efejoku,' his producer, Young Jonn excitedly joined him on stage. But as Young Jonn was rushing to the stage in euphoria, he didn't realize water was on stage. He slipped and ran into Lil Kesh who also fell.

They both got up and hugged each other only the fall down again. Attendees at the event blamed the risky occurrence on fans who spill water to the stage.

As Detty December goes on, please stop spilling water on stage. It is risky.

You can watch the moment here;