Tekno comes through with the visuals to his single, 'Woman.'

The Cartel Music boss has shared the video to the first single released on his independent platform, titled, 'Woman', a celebratory record that recognizes the growing and evolving place of women in the present scheme and how the role of a woman should no longer be restricted.

Befittingly he is putting out the visuals today, March 8, 2019, a day that is recognized globally as the International Women's day.

The video for 'Woman' was directed by Clarence Peters.