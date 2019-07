Artist: Solidstar

Song Title: Yarinya

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: July 10, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Krizbeatz

Label: Shaba Entertainment

Video Director: Matt Max

Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to ‘Wena,' Nigerian singer, Solidstar goes back to the days of ‘One In A Million‘ and ‘Omotena‘ to replenish his vibe/sound and serve us a lo-fi danceable tune.

You can watch the video below;