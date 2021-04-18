Watch Snoop Dogg dancing to Wizkid's 'Essence'
On the same day, Wizkid performed on a livestream which produced mixed emotions from fans.
As he engaged with his fans, he was seen jamming to 'Essence' by Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid and Tems.
You can watch the video below;
Here are the best reactions from it;
Some people also brought Seyi Shay into the matter after Wizkid had some vocal lapses during the performance. This is due to Seyi Shay's negative publicity for slandering a teenager as a judge on a talent show.
Some fans also praised Wizkid's performance;
