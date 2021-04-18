RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Watch Snoop Dogg dancing to Wizkid's 'Essence'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On the same day, Wizkid performed on a livestream which produced mixed emotions from fans.

Watch Snoop Dogg dancing to Wizkid's 'Essence.' (Starboy)

Pulse Nigeria

On April 17, 2021, American rap legend, Snoop Dogg had an Instagram live session.

Recommended articles

As he engaged with his fans, he was seen jamming to 'Essence' by Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid and Tems.

You can watch the video below;

On the same day, Wizkid performed on a livestream which produced mixed emotions from fans.

Here are the best reactions from it;

Some people also brought Seyi Shay into the matter after Wizkid had some vocal lapses during the performance. This is due to Seyi Shay's negative publicity for slandering a teenager as a judge on a talent show.

Some fans also praised Wizkid's performance;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)