Artist: Simi featuring Adekunle Gold

Song Title: By You

Genre: Afro-folk, afro & B

Date of release: July 19, 2019

Album: Omo Charlie Champagne

Label: X3M

Producer: Oscar

Details/Takeaway: Track four on Simi’s third studio album, Omo Charlie Champagne, it featured her husband, Adekunle Gold. The couple capitalized on the song to make heartfelt, undying promises to one another.

