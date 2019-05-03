Artist: Show Dem Camp featuring Flash

Song Title: Tropicana

Genre: Afrobeat

Date of Release: May 3, 2019

Album: PalmWine Music II

Producer: Spax

Director: King Davies

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off the release of the critically acclaimed and brilliant Clone Wars 3: These Buhari Times in January 2019, Nigeria’s premier rap group, Show Dem Camp have released the video for ‘Tropicana,’ the fifth track of their critically album, Palmwine Music II.

In Palmwine Music fashion, the song appraises womanhood in meticulous fashion, with rhymes deftly built for this purpose. The new released video, shot in a colorful tropic filled with arts and crafts also celebrates its topic with a bevvy of beautiful women of all shapes and sizes. If you didn’t know, you would think the video was shot in Hawaii.

You can watch the video below;