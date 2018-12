news

Sarz and WurlD are out with the video to their collaborative effort, 'Trobul.'

The talented US based singer, WurlD and the prolific beat-maker Sarz teamed up earlier in the year to serve one of 2018's finest offering in 'Trobul', which has enjoyed a fair share of reception since its release.

Set in the palm-lined luxury of Beverly Hills, the suspense filled visuals has WurlD and Sarz go looking for fun in all the wrong places, which leads to a memorable night filled with twist heavy events.