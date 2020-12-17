Details/Takeaway: Rudeboy is known for his resonant singles, with their street appeal and relatable lines. This time, he attacks a similar topic to poverty, perseverance and money. He discusses the sensitive topic of a woman to stand the test of time in the long game. The song follows a similar trope for Rudeboy who might be set for another smash hit.
Artist: Rudeboy
Song Title: Woman
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: December 16, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: Clarence Peters
You can play the video below;