Tolani enlists Reekado Banks on her new single, 'Ba Mi Lo.'

The singer/songwriter and daughter of the business mogul, Femi Otedola is out with a new love joint to kick off the year.

Teaming up with the CEO of Banks Music, Reekado Banks, the song, Bamilo, which translates to 'Follow Me', talks about how everyone has that person they obsess about but they are not sure the feeling is mutual.

The video was directed by Aje Filmworks.