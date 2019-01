Prettyboy D-O shares the visuals to his single, 'Terminate' featuring Sugarbana.

One of the notable names from the rising wave of new generation acts, Prettyboy D-O who put out an impressive mixtape late in 2018, Everything Pretty, is out with the video to one of the project's standout song.

The energetic and vibey 'Terminate' visuals takes the viewers into D-O's energetic and aesthetic world set on a beach in Lagos.