Artist: Poe featuring Crayon

Song title: Based On Kpa

Genre: Hi-life

Date of release: June 24, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Altims

Video Director: Adedamola Falomo

Label: Mavin Records

Details: Nigerian rapper, LADIPOE jumps on this jam with Mavin new boy, Crayon. The song documents the longings associated with dysfunctional love.

After the impressive visuals to 'Jaiye,' Adedamola Falomo again impressively slays this visuals.

You can watch the video below;