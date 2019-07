Artist: Phyno

Song Title: The Bag

Genre: Hi-life

Date of release: July 7, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Yung Willis

Label: Penthauze

Video Director: Patrick Ellis

Details/Takeaway: Cars, women, men of lighter skin pulling up with briefcases... Yes, Phyno is talking about money.

'The Bag' is colloquialism for 'money.' It is all exemplified by Phyno's most notable line on the song, "Account fat like Yokosuna eehhh..."

