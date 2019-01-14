Deejay J Masta shares the visuals to his song 'ANI' featuring Phyno and Flavour.

Top Eastern acts, Phyno and Flavour came together late last year to work their magic on Penthauze's Deejay J Masta's dance track, 'ANI' produced by KezyKlef.

The song fully delivered in Igbo language and packs a catchy tune now has a colorful visuals which features a group of dancers showcasing a variety of choreographed dance styles that totally captures the vibe that it gives.

The video was directed by Adasa Cookey.