Ice Prince has shared the visuals to his latest single, Feel Good with Phyno and Falz.

Hours after the release of his first official single for the video, rapper Ice Prince is now out with its accompanying visuals.

Feel Good video shot by Moe Musa captures the lighthearted, mellow tone of the record as it is set in a relaxation spot with each artist stepping to the mic for their verses, and it features cameo appearances from the song's producer, Willis, rapper Ikechukwu and Shaydee.