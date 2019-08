Artist: Peruzzi

Song Title: Nana

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 30, 2019

Label: DMW

Producer: Benjamz

Video Director: No Video

Details: 'Aktivated' is a show done by Nigerian director, Amazing Klef. Recently, he had Peruzzi on and 'Nana' was the result.

You can listen to the song here;