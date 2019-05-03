Artist: Patoranking

Song Title: Lenge Lenge

Genre: Afrobeat

Date of Release: May 2, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: DJ Coublon

Director: Luke Biggins

Label: VP Records

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off headlining Gidi Fest 2019, patois-speaking afrobeat artist, Patoranking has released the second single off his upcoming, unnamed second studio album.

Channeling the spirit, style and energy of Fela, the ‘Girlie O’ crooner celebrates the edges and physical peculiarities of African womanhood both in style and vulgarity.

The video itself was shot in London.

You can watch the video below;