Artist: Patoranking
Song Title: Lenge Lenge
Genre: Afrobeat
Date of Release: May 2, 2019
Album: TBA
Producer: DJ Coublon
Director: Luke Biggins
Label: VP Records
Details/Takeaway: Fresh off headlining Gidi Fest 2019, patois-speaking afrobeat artist, Patoranking has released the second single off his upcoming, unnamed second studio album.
Channeling the spirit, style and energy of Fela, the ‘Girlie O’ crooner celebrates the edges and physical peculiarities of African womanhood both in style and vulgarity.
The video itself was shot in London.
You can watch the video below;