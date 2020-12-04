Burgeoning female Nigerian rapper, Nappy Girl returns with another riff with the cover of the single, 'My Family.' The song was originally done by UK-based, Gambia-raised MC, Pa Salieu and it features BackRoad Gee.

The curvy Afro Hip-Hop artiste's recent EP, BBL808 is packed a handful of pop elements blended with grime and Afro-Fusion. She blesses this cover with a befitting moody yet raunchy video.

This latest packs substituted rhymes and lines that create provocative signals with underlying mischief which adds to its visceral appeal - you could never tell what the next scene would bring.

The self-directed video is illuminating and informative. Perhaps distractingly sordid, Nappy Girl throws caution to the wind in a bid to show unrelenting support for her folks. The emblem of sexual confidence in this video is undeniably daring and unapologetically stunning.

Nappy Girl’s 'My Family' cover is out today, November 3rd, 2020 on all streaming platforms for your listening pleasure.