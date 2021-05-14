Olamide releases 'Rock,' the lead single off his upcoming album, 'UY Scuti'

The 10-track LP, Olamidé’s third new music project in just over a year after Carpe Diem and 999 EP, is set for release on June 14th through a partnership between his own YBNL Nation imprint and U.S. indie powerhouse, EMPIRE.

The “Rock” video , directed by renowned Nigerian director Clarence Peters, takes viewers inside a noir vision of Lagos, starring Olamidé and dancer Soliat Bada as flirtatious lovers plotting a rendezvous. Rising Nigerian beatmaker Eskeez, who handles the lion’s share of production on UY Scuti, produced the intimate, mid-tempo afrobeats scorcher.

“The song is saying my lady doesn't have to do too much to impress me — I love you already,” Olamidé says. “It’s expressing what a guy would sing to a girl to give her confidence. I’m telling the women out there that, if a man truly loves you, you don't have to go overboard to please him.”

UY Scuti takes its name from the largest-known star in our universe — a statement by Olamidé on where he sees himself within Africa’s red-hot music sphere, and beyond. The album finds Olamidé pulling inspiration from new directions, from dancehall and reggae to amapiano and alté, to create an intimate, highly personal soundtrack.

“I chose UY Scuti for the title because this project is way bigger than anything I’ve ever done before,” Olamidé says. “From the creativity, the amount of work that went into the project, the process, it’s just a new Olamidé inside me.”