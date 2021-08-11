Watch Olamide perform riveting versions of 'Julie' and 'Rock' in new video

Sat on a stool and supported by a singular act, he performed a ballad version of both records in his recent-signature baritone voice. The performance was similar to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's performance of 'DTB' in 2019.

“Olamide is a once-in-a-lifetime talent,” says Jason Johnson, Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Audiomack. “He is one of the highest streaming artists on our platform. He has amassed over 250 million + streams and his most recent album UY Scuti has been number 1 on the platform since its release on June 17. We are looking forward to helping him reach new fans globally and provide a platform for his existing fans to experience his music in new ways.”

UY Scuti has been the No. 1 album on Audiomack since dropping on June 17, 2020, racking up over 58 million plays in under two months on the service.

Guests on FineTuned have included rap stars like G Herbo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates and Jack Harlow as well as Afrobeats and Dancehall talents like Davido, Mr Eazi, Alkaline and Konshens.