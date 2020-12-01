Details/Takeaway: The video is created around elements of virtual reality and it comes perfectly-timed as Olamide's fifth video from his album, 'Carpe Diem.'

The song already has buzz and this video looks set to capitalize on the buzz in time for Detty December. This comes after Bad Boy Timz also released a video for his song, 'Have Fun.' Virtual reality is an important aspect for the reality of visual technology. It is meant to promote a greater visual experience.

While a lot of Nigerians might not get what this video is about, the idea is definitely worth trying out. Nonetheless, Olamide's visual experiment might have also come slightly too early.

Date: December 1, 2020

Song Title: Loading

Artist: Olamide featuring Bad Boy Timz

Genre: Afro-pop, Gqom

Producer: P-Priime

Album: Carpe Diem

Video Director: TBA

Label: YBNL

You can play the song below;