Details/Takeaway: The video is created around elements of virtual reality and it comes perfectly-timed as Olamide's fifth video from his album, 'Carpe Diem.'
The song already has buzz and this video looks set to capitalize on the buzz in time for Detty December. This comes after Bad Boy Timz also released a video for his song, 'Have Fun.' Virtual reality is an important aspect for the reality of visual technology. It is meant to promote a greater visual experience.
While a lot of Nigerians might not get what this video is about, the idea is definitely worth trying out. Nonetheless, Olamide's visual experiment might have also come slightly too early.
Date: December 1, 2020
Song Title: Loading
Artist: Olamide featuring Bad Boy Timz
Genre: Afro-pop, Gqom
Producer: P-Priime
Album: Carpe Diem
Video Director: TBA
Label: YBNL
