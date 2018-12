news

DJ Kaywise has shared the visuals to his song, 'See Mary See Jesus' featuring Olamide.

Released earlier in the year, DJ Kaywise has now unveiled the accompanying visuals to the street anthem, 'See Mary See Jesus' which was reportedly banned by the National Broadcasting Commission [NBC] in August.

The visuals features cameo appearances from Instagram comedian Broda Shaggi and street dancer Poco.

The video was directed by Avalon Okpe.