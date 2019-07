Artist: Niniola

Song Title: Boda Sodiq

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: July 9, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Kel P

Label: Naija Review/Drumroll

Video Director: Clarence Peters

Details/Takeaway: While the song had a bit of skewered narrative, Clarence Peters did little to paper the cracks. The central narrative of the video gets lost in limbo.

