South African rapper Nasty C Shot tells the story of a young couple going through a tumultuous relationship in the video to his latest release.

The rapper with singer Rowlene on hook duties, both dressed largely in an all white outfit delivers their verses from a rooftop as they have conversations from the perspectives of the individual couples expressing their fears with how fame and distance have created a strain in what they share.

Shot in Cape Town, the video was directed by Kyle White.