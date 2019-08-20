Naira Marley is one of the hottest Nigerian acts.

His video for viral single, ‘Soapy’ hit one million views on YouTube in less than a week. Meanwhile, the accompanying dance craze gains traction by the day. It might be controversial, but that has not stopped Nigerians of all ages from vibing along. Even newlyweds have been spotted doing the ‘Soapy’ impression.

But a few weeks after being accosted by the Marlians on the streets of Lagos, the rapper has shut down a show Ogun State. A video of his performance debuted on his Twitter account @officialnairam1 in the late hours of August 19, 2019.

Before the adoring crowd, Marley performed hits like ‘Soapy,’ ‘Opotoyi,’ ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ and ‘Japa.’

A few days earlier, the rapper also promoted a new single, ‘Puta’