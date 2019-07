Artist: Mr Eazi

Song Title: Supernova

Genre: Pon Pon

Date of release: July 7, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: TBA

Label: emPawa

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off announcing his three emPawa platforms and featuring on J Balvin and Bad Bunny's album, Oasis, Mr. Eazi drops the video to his June 2019 single.

