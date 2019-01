DJ Neptune shares the visuals to 'Blood and Fire' featuring MI Abaga and Jesse Jagz.

From the stables of the one who brought us the classic rap anthem, '123' featuring MI, Naeto C and the late Da Grin, DJ Neptune is back with another mega rap song titled, 'Blood and Fire' assisted by the Abaga brothers, MI and Jesse Jagz.

The song which is off his 2018 released debut album, 'Greatness' now has an hip-hop themed visuals to go with it.

'Blood & Fire' video was directed by Lucas Ried.