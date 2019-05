Artist: MC Galaxy

Song Title: Aliona

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: May 1, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Phantom

Director: Mex Films

Label: MCG Empire

Details/Takeaway: Fresh of the storm he created on his Instagram stories, multi-talented Nigerian artist and comedian, MC Galaxy has released this new colorful video which features a lot of dance and party props.

The ‘Sekem’ crooner sings to a lover in the song.

You can watch the video below;