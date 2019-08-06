He’s has seemed quiet for a few weeks, but he’s been working.

Nigerian singer and boss of Flyboy Inc, Kizz Daniel embarked on a tour of three cities in Canada of Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto between August 3, 2019 and August 9, 2019.

This comes after he embarked on a tour of the United States of America where he toured cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland and Minnesota.

On August 3, 2019, the singer performed in before a parked crowd at the National Event Venue, Toronto. In a social media video, he thrilled his audience to his latest fan-favourite, ‘Eko,’ ‘Poko’ and a string of other hits.

On August 4, 2019, Vado The Great also performed before another crowd at Union Hall, Edmonton, Canada.

The final leg of his Canada tour will hold in Montreal on August 9, 2019.