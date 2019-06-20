Artist: Kizz Daniel

Song title: Eko

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: June 19, 2019

Album: Single

Producer: Philkeyz

Details: This one is a glowing tribute to Lagos with all its curves and edges gloriously depicted by Flyboy Inc. boss, Kizz Daniel.

The video celebrates the imperfection that constitute Lagos. 'Eko' is Yoruba for 'Lagos.' The video also features cameos from Peruzzi, Skiibi and Broda Shaggi.

The song serves as follow-up to his virally successful foul-mouthed, anti-cheating single, Fvck You – which inspired the #FvckYouChallenge. The song was mixed by Swaps.

You can watch the video below;