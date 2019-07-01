Kiddominant is an ace Nigerian producer mostly known for his work with Davido and for producing and featuring on 'Fela In Versace' by South Africa rapper, AKA.

Over the past four years, the tag 'Kiddo... Kiddo... Kiddominant' has found a niche for itself in the Nigerian music and so has the producer.

About a week ago, the producer whom Davido said has a production credit on pop goddess, Beyonce's next album, thanked Nigerian industry veteran and music entrepreneur, Bankulli for helping him meet Kanye West.

Around 2 pm on June 30, 2019, the producer posted video 'receipts' of him meeting the legendary producer, Kanye West in Los Angeles, California. In the caption that accompanied the video, Kiddominant wrote, "Met my idol today ... *plug* @bankulli."

You might remember Bankulli as the man who recorded Kanye dancing to Mystro's 'Immediately' in Uganda.