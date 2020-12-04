South South bred singer Kaptain, has been one of the most successful unsung new entrants in the Nigerian Music Scene in 2020.

With his debut body of work, ‘Kapacity EP’ garnering millions of streams, Kaptain has within a few months built a growing fan base for himself with songs like ‘Gbese Gbese’ and ‘Problem’ off the project.

The singer has finally decided to serve his fans who have waited to long the official music video to the street popular single ‘Problem’ as he builds up to the release of his new EP project.

The very colorful video shot by budding video director, Sidex sees the singer in the midst of many attractive women yet, declares his unwavering devotion to his love interest.

Kaptain is set to drop his new EP titled ‘Love Ship’ this December.

Watch below;