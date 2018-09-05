Pulse.ng logo
Joe Budden comes after Eninem for dissing him on Kamikaze

Eminem Watch as Joe Budden come after rapper for dissing him on new album, ''Kamikaze''

Joe Budden is out for Eminem yet again, this time it is via a podcast, where he claims he has been a better rapper in the last decade.

  • Published:
play Joe Budden says he has been a better rapper than Eminem in the last 10 years (Hollywood)

Joe Budden says he has been a better rapper than Eminem in the last decade.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Joe Budden set the internet buzzing when he released a short clip from his podcast where he took shots at Eminem for dissing him on the song, Fall off his surprise album, ''Kamikaze.''

Eminem had rhymed, “Somebody tell Budden before I snap, he better fasten it/Or have his body baggage zipped/The closest thing he’s had to hits is smackin’ b***hes.”

This line from Eminem is really of no surprise to rap followers as it is simply a continuation of a long drawn war that hit another level when Budden referred to Eminem's ''Revival'' album in 2017 as ''Thrash.''

Joe Budden replied saying, ''News flash Em, I heard the album... I have been better than you this entire f****ng decade, can't say that back then... You have not said anything for the better part of a decade,'' he delcares.

 

There is a lenghty timeline of their 'beef', which became more prominent at the start of the year.

On his 'Chloraseptic (Remix)' joint off the Revival album, Eminem had taken shots at a number of people including President Trump, his detractors, and most importantly, an unnamed target believed to be Budden.

Now Budden who recently admitted in an interview on Breakfast Club that even though he is retired, he is still under a contract with Eminem's Shady Records through the group, Slaughterhouse, seems not to be backing down on the ramblings of the rapper he constantly refers to as one of the best in the game.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

