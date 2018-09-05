Joe Budden comes after Eninem for dissing him on Kamikaze

news

Joe Budden says he has been a better rapper than Eminem in the last decade.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Joe Budden set the internet buzzing when he released a short clip from his podcast where he took shots at Eminem for dissing him on the song, Fall off his surprise album, ''Kamikaze.''

Eminem had rhymed, “Somebody tell Budden before I snap, he better fasten it/Or have his body baggage zipped/The closest thing he’s had to hits is smackin’ b***hes.”

This line from Eminem is really of no surprise to rap followers as it is simply a continuation of a long drawn war that hit another level when Budden referred to Eminem's ''Revival'' album in 2017 as ''Thrash.''

Joe Budden replied saying, ''News flash Em, I heard the album... I have been better than you this entire f****ng decade, can't say that back then... You have not said anything for the better part of a decade,'' he delcares.

There is a lenghty timeline of their 'beef', which became more prominent at the start of the year.

On his 'Chloraseptic (Remix)' joint off the Revival album, Eminem had taken shots at a number of people including President Trump, his detractors, and most importantly, an unnamed target believed to be Budden.