On August 23, 2019, Jidenna, the American-born rapper and singer of Nigerian descent released his second studio album, ‘85 To Africa.’

The album is a follow-up to The Chief which released in 2017. For 85 To Africa, Jidenna has been on a media run, offering an insight after another on issues concerning Africa. In August, Jidenna began a string of listening parties for the album in Dakar, Senegal.

While he has taken the party to different parts of America, he brought it to Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Dressed in a white shirt, patterned ankara pants, a cap and a pair of white sneakers, he thrilled fans throughout the entire 11-track set. He was also ably assisted by his DJ Nana Kwabena, the American born music producer of Ghanaian descent.

Before he performed the title track, ‘85 To Africa,’ Jidenna explained that the album title signifies a journey home. He told fans that ‘85’ is a highway in Atlanta, Georgia, US which leads to an airport. An airport leads to different parts of the world.

The highlight of the night came as Jidenna performed ‘Tribe,’ a track off the album. He told his security to help him make way before he jumped into the crowd and absolutely turned it into a mosh pit.

Like that wasn’t enough he then climbed a set of speakers as his excitement built up. The event was attended by the youthful pulse of Lagos. Intent on seeing Jidenna, some were dressed in office outfits, while some dressed in party outfits.

The event was attended by celebrities like Tec of Show Dem Camp, L.A.X, Mut4y, Sarz, and so forth.