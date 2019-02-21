Hotyce has shared the visuals to his collaboration with Jesse Jagz titled Red Light.

From his debut album, ''RedHotYceCold Vol 1'' released in 2018, fast rising emcee Hotyce who recently lost his father has come through with the visuals to one of the tape's standout records.

'Red Light' is his second collaboration with the veteran rapper/producer Jesse Jagz following their previous work on 'Dirty' and it has HotYce spitting some fiery bars as Jargo brings the the reggae spiced hook.

The video was shot by Mex Films.