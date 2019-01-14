Jaywon is out with the visuals to his new single, titled, 'Aje.'

With suicidal attempt taking over the social media space of recent, Next World musician and performing artist, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare better known as Jaywon opens the year on a inspiration note with the release of both the audio and video of new brand new song titled ‘ Aje’.

Jaywon in the new song spoke about not giving up in ones dream as committing suicide is not the way either affirming that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Produced by Irockclassic and mixed and mastered by Barango, Jaywon disclosed that a lively society is gradually losing it as negative thoughts of suicidal has taken over the air space of recent with many lives lost.

Aje visual is directed by Foreign Wild and features a cameo from top music executive and former label boss, Kenny Ogungbe.