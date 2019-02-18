The American rapper was one of the stars at the NBA All-star weekend stealing the show with his epic performance during the halftime show

The NBA All- Star weekend is one of the most followed and viewed events on the sporting calendar every year bringing together the very best of basketball stars from across the regions.

But the weekend is not reserved just for the athletes as music, especially rap has always played an integral role during the introduction and the half time intervals.

At the 2019 edition of the NBA All Star game which went down in the early hours of Monday, February 18, 2019 and featured Team Giannis going up against Team Lebron, which the latter team won, rapper J Cole held things down with a memorable showing at halftime.

Performing his singles like 'Middle Child', 'Love Yourz' and 'No Role Modelz'. The North Carolina native also showed support for rapper 21 Savage who was recently involved in a controversial arrest by ICE before his subsequent release last week.

His performance followed that of rapper Meek Mill who kicked things off at the All Star Game.

Cole who is well famed for his platinum selling projects without any features also did not have any guest performers for his set unlike previous All-Star halftime performances but was still able to deliver a simple, yet compelling and energetic show that had the entire arena spell bound.