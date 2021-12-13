RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Heart releases new single, 'Enjoy'

Heart sings about his desire for the goodies of life.

Details/Takeaway: A love song filled with smooth synths, lovely guitars and smooth vocals, Heart sings about his desire for the goodies of life.

Heart, whose full name is Reuben Udu John is a sensational Afro-pop musician, born in September 1997.

This comes just few months after dropping his first official EP he titled 'Vibe City'.

Heart is a raw talent with the mission to change the game, let's watch out for him.

Artist: Heart

Song Title: Enjoy

Genre: Amapiano, Afro-Pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: November 19, 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: C-Major

Video Director: TBD

You can listen to the song below;

