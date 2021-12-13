Details/Takeaway: A love song filled with smooth synths, lovely guitars and smooth vocals, Heart sings about his desire for the goodies of life.
Heart releases new single, 'Enjoy'
Heart, whose full name is Reuben Udu John is a sensational Afro-pop musician, born in September 1997.
This comes just few months after dropping his first official EP he titled 'Vibe City'.
Heart is a raw talent with the mission to change the game, let's watch out for him.
Artist: Heart
Song Title: Enjoy
Genre: Amapiano, Afro-Pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: November 19, 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: C-Major
Video Director: TBD
You can listen to the song below;
