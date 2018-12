news

Adekunle Gold is out with his latest video, 'Yo Yo' featuring Flavour.

From his About 30 album released in the year, Adekunle Gold returns with another visuals to one of the songs on the project, the highlife influenced 'Yo Yo' alongside Flavour Nabania.

'Yo Yo' visuals convey the fun, easy, party life message of the song as Adekunle Gold and Flavour share a seat in a bar living life to its fullest.

The video was directed by Aje Filmworks.